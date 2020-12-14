EQT Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

NYSE:EQT opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

