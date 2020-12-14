Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,738,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,664,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.