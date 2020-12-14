Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of ERF opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $738.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Enerplus by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

