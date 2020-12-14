Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million.

GDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $10.99 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

