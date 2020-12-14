Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Norbord Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.75. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE OSB opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 1,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

