Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.15.

STZ stock opened at $205.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

