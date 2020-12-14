Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $69.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.