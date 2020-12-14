Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

WST stock opened at $263.98 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $305.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

