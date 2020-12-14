ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $120.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

