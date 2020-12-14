ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 7,425 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,801 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

