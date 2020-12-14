ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 958.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 809,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 615.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 654,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 563,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $38.24 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.