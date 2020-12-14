ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter worth $23,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter worth $20,700,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter worth $10,383,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter worth $7,762,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter worth $7,752,000.

Shares of GRSVU stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Gores Holdings V Company Profile

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

