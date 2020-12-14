ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 16,334 National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of National HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of National HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,063.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

National HealthCare stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

