ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,342 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $5,799,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 123.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 569,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 318.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $174.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

