ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $228.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.67. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $322.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $6,948,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,633,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,329,087.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $1,301,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,206,612.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,078 shares of company stock valued at $33,445,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

