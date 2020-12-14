ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,841 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Discovery by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,966 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

