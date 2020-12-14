ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $110.45 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,578.08, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

