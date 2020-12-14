ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,342,000 after purchasing an additional 636,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 180,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.17 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

