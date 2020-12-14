ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,197 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $119.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

