ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.02 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,182 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Switch in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.62 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

