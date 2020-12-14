ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

