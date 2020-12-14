ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 416.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,819 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

