ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,001 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of CoreCivic worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXW opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $900.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

