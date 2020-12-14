ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.06 Million in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Suzano in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SUZ opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

