ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.09 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CarMax by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in CarMax by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in CarMax by 214.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

CarMax stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

