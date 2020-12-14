ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $351.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.