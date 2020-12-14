ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2,707.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

