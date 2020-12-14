ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $994,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

