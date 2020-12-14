ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 49,948 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after buying an additional 592,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

EA stock opened at $135.80 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

