ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $104.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

