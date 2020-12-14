ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

