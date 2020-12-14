ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Compugen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

CGEN stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

