ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $9.71 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

