ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 6,924 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ITT by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ITT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

ITT stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

