ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,827,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,979,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,102 shares of company stock worth $5,297,248 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $270.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $310.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.