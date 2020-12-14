ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

