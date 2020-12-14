ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 34,999 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 95.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 489,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

