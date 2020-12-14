ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 50,362 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,176,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,237 shares of company stock worth $11,287,733. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.