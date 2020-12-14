ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,245,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,520,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,314,000.

Shares of HOLUU stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

