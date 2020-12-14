ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 50.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

