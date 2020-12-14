ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

