Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) & The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Head-To-Head Review

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Fanuc has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc 12.84% 4.52% 4.09% The LGL Group 6.24% 6.86% 6.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fanuc and The LGL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc $4.68 billion 10.33 $675.01 million $0.36 69.22 The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.66 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fanuc and The LGL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 2 1 3 0 2.17 The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fanuc beats The LGL Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC Intelligent Edge Link and Drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

