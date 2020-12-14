Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KCG assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.87.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.