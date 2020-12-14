Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,384 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $69.07 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $696.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

