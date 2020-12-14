Financial Comparison: Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) versus Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ross Stores and Stein Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores $16.04 billion 2.51 $1.66 billion $4.58 24.63 Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ross Stores and Stein Mart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores 1 4 20 0 2.76 Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ross Stores currently has a consensus price target of $113.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Ross Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ross Stores is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Risk and Volatility

Ross Stores has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Ross Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stein Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ross Stores and Stein Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores 4.25% 22.08% 6.67% Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90%

Summary

Ross Stores beats Stein Mart on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 21, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

