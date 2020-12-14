Financial Contrast: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) versus Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.08 billion 0.78 $24.40 million $1.71 31.19 Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 0.67% -12.26% 2.62% Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brinker International and Fog Cutter Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 8 12 0 2.60 Fog Cutter Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.01%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Fog Cutter Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brinker International beats Fog Cutter Capital Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Fog Cutter Capital Group

Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. focuses on opportunistic investing, structuring and managing real estate-related assets, including the acquisition of companies engaged in real estate investment activities, mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine real estate loans and other real estate related assets. The Company invests where its expertise in intensive asset management, mortgage and real estate credit analysis and financial structuring can create value.

