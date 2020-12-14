FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:MT opened at $21.04 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $14,575,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $17,837,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

