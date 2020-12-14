FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of HWC opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 616.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.