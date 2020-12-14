FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.34). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,058 shares of company stock worth $3,501,384. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

