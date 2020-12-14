FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year.

RYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of RYN opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 161.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,100 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

